LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The woman charged in connection to the death of the 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase is now behind bars in Indiana.
According to the Washington County Jail's website, Dawn Coleman was booked into the jail early Saturday morning. Coleman is charged in connection to the death of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana.
According to court documents, fingerprints on the trash bag that Jordan was wrapped in matched Coleman's. A second match was found on the trash bag to Dejaune Ludie Anderson. Anderson is Jordan's mother.
A warrant for Coleman and Anderson's arrest was issued in October before detectives traveled to California to arrest both women. Coleman was arrested but authorities did not find Anderson. She is believed to be on the run somewhere in California.
A month after he was found, ISP said Jordan likely died from an electrolyte imbalance, most likely due vomiting and diarrhea, leading to dehydration.
Coleman is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice. She is expected in court for arraignment on Monday.
