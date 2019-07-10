LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman who walked up to a shooting scene and confessed to police has been arraigned on assault charges.
Cicely Herring admitted to pulling the trigger and was arrested early Tuesday morning on Patricia Drive, off Crums Lane near Cane Run Road.
The woman who was shot was last reported in critical condition, but Herring's attorney, Nicholas Neumann, said the shooting was in self-defense.
Neumann says Herring was at a club with friends, when she got into an argument with a woman who threatened her. Herring felt the woman was following her to her home on Patricia Drive. She called police, but he says they did not respond.
"When she got home, this person was waiting for her outside her residence. When she got out of her car, this person apparently approached her with an object in her hand. My client who has a carry and conceal weapon responded based on everything she had felt was reasonable at the time given what she had experienced the entire night," said Neumann at the arraignment.
Herring faces an assault charge, which came with an original $100,000 bond. He asked the judge consider her lack of criminal history and the claim of self-defense to lower the bond. The judge said she would need to hear both sides but the bond was lowered to $25,000.
Herring is scheduled to be back in court next week.
