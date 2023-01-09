LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman arrested last week for abducting a child from a school in southern Indiana is facing new charges.
Last Monday (Jan. 2), Brittany Hurtt was arrested for allegedly kidnapping an 8-year-old girl from an elementary school playground in Austin, Ind.
The child was returned safely moments after the abduction. According to court documents, Hurtt stripped naked and fought with responding officers as they tried to arrest her.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Scott County, Hurtt first walked up to a 7-year-old girl and grabbed her wrist, allegedly telling her, "Come with me. Let's start a family."
When that girl jerked loose from her grip and ran away, Hurtt grabbed the hand of an 8-year-old girl from the playground, lifted her over a fence and walked away with her.
Police said as they were driving toward the scene, they were flagged down by Hurtt's husband, who said his wife had just shown up at their home on Mann Avenue with the kidnapped child.
Hurtt was taken to the Scott County Detention Center and posted bond Saturday morning. Then, less than 25 hours later, online arrest records from the Scott County Sheriff's Department indicate she was booked into the jail Sunday on a domestic battery charge.
Hurtt now faces battery charges on top of charges of kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, battery to a public safety official, criminal trespassing on school property, resisting law enforcement, public nudity and public indecency.
