LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is under arrest in connection with a crash on Interstate 65 that injured three police officers responding to a rollover crash on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County early Monday.
Whitney Brooke Hardin, 25, of Bardstown, Ky. is charged with DUI, assault on a police officer and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container.
According to Hillview Chief of Police Bill Mahoney, the officers were called about 2 a.m. to I-65 South near the Brooks Hill Road exit for an overturned truck. As officers waited for the cleanup, a vehicle hit a Pioneer Village Police cruiser while Officer Nick Hibbs was inside. That cruiser spun out of control and hit Hillview Police Officers Jessie King and David Jordan, who were standing outside of their cars.
Chief Mahoney says all officers were treated and released from the hospital Monday morning. Kentucky State Police post 4 is handling the investigation.
All lanes of I-65 reopened about 7:40 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.