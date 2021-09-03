LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Elizabethtown Friday morning.
Elizabethtown Police were called to the 300 block of Woodland Drive shortly after 9 a.m. on the report of a man "in medical distress," according to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham.
The 40-year-old man, who has not been identified yet, was found dead at the home.
Following a death investigation, Loni Drumm, 32, who was on scene when police arrived, was charged with murder-domestic violence and tampering with physical evidence.
Drumm admitted to police that she fired "a single gun shot," according to Denham.
