LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a woman after a man died following a shooting in the Wilder Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Coretta Hale, 26, was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
Smiley said police responded to a shooting shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Third Street, at the parking lot of a Circle K convenience store and gas station.
Smiley said officers found a man believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s who had been shot several times. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, but died a short time later.
According to an arrest citation, more than an hour after the shooting, Hale returned to the scene of the shooting and told police, "It's me, I shot him."
Police were told by a witness that a woman, who was wearing a red Circle K shirt with black pants, was seen shooting the victim multiple times before leaving the parking lot in a Buick LeSabre. Police matched the witness' account with surveillance video.
Hale didn't have the murder weapon when she turned herself in, the citation states.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.