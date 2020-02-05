JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- More than 100 animals were found living in a southern Indiana home, and the owner is now facing charges in this case a detective calls the worst animal neglect he's ever seen.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department searched Vickie Gorrell's home on west state Road 356 in Lexington, Indiana, on Tuesday following complaints from neighbors.
Investigators found 55 dogs, many of which were underweight or emaciated. They also found pot-bellied pigs, chickens, a goat and cats.
Most of the animals were outside. Some were chained to trees. Water wasn't available for all of the dogs, and one was showing signs of very serious dehydration. Most of the animal pens did not have any bedding. The dogs were housed on dirt/mud with excessive feces. Smaller dogs were found housed on plywood floors covered in mud and feces. A dead rat was also found.
"The living conditions at this property were the worst by far," Detective Yancy Denning said.
The Indiana Board of Animal Health assessed each and every animal on the property. All animals went to a local shelter or animal control and will be evaluated by the state and local veterinarian.
Gorrell had her initial hearing Wednesday. The judge called this case appalling, the details making her sad for the animals and for Gorrell.
"The safety of our community includes the safety of animals in our community, and the legislature has set four statutes that impose criminal penalties for folks that either intentionally mistreat animals or, as charged her, create situations where we are going to charge neglect, " Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter said.
Gorrell was released under several conditions. Those conditions include having a mental health screening, not owning or taking care of any animals and not commercially breeding animals.
Her next pretrial hearing is set for March 17.
