LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two women were hit by a pickup in downtown Louisville leaving one of them in critical condition.
LMPD says officers were called to the intersection of Second and Market Streets before noon on Friday on a report of two pedestrians being hit in a crosswalk. Investigators say the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup tried to make a left turn from Market to Second Street, failed to yield the right of way and hit the two women.
Both women were taken to the hospital by ambulance. One is in critical condition. The other wasn't injured as badly and is expected to survive.
The Louisville Metro Police Traffic Unit is investigating. That unit is usually called for only the most serious crashes.
Police say no charges have been filed at this time.
Second Street is closed between Market and Main Streets, as police conduct the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.