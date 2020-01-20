LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was intoxicated when he hit a woman crossing the road in southern Indiana.
The Washington County [Indiana] Sheriff's Department says 22-year-old Justin Cartwright also had two children in the car when he hit the woman on Farabee Road, near Eastern School Road, in Salem.
It happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.
A 32-year-old woman was walking from a church parking area to the Blue River Baptist Church when she was hit.
She was airlifted to University Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
Cartwright faces several charges including driving while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.