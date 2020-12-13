LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after an early morning shooting near St. Andrews Church Road.
Just after midnight on Sunday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6900 block of Brooklawn Drive, near Doss High School. When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to University Hospital, where she later died.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.