LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after a single vehicle crash on Outer Loop early Thursday morning.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Outer Loop at the intersection with 3rd Street Road.
Mitchell said a passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on Outer Loop when the driver failed to negotiate a left turn onto 3rd Street Road, instead driving off the roadway and crashing into a nearby business.
Both the vehicle and the business caught fire, according to police.
Mitchell said the woman was taken to UofL Hospital, where she later died. No one else was injured.
The crash is being investigated by the LMPD Traffic Unit.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.