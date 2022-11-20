LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
An LMPD spokesperson said the department's Sixth Division responded to a reported accident involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Fegenbush Lane around 5:30 a.m. That's off Bardstown Road near Rest Haven Memorial Cemetery.
Police believe a woman was crossing Fegenbush Lane wearing dark clothing when she was hit by a car heading southbound on Fegenbush. She died at the scene.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating. All parties remained at the scene, police said.
