LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after she was hit by a SUV at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane.
The crash happened Tuesday just before midnight.
Police say the woman was in the crosswalk when she was hit by the SUV, which was traveling on Bardstown Road.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.
The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene.
LMPD's traffic unit is investigating to determine who had the right of way.
