LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died Thursday after being involved in a crash on Bardstown Road in southern Jefferson County.
Louisville Metro Police said the woman, who is in her 50s, was trying to turn north onto Bardstown Road from Providence Drive, south of Interstate 265, when she was hit by a Ford F-250 headed south on Bardstown Road.
Just before noon, the woman was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where she later died. The driver of the truck wasn't transported to the hospital.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
