LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash on I-65 Southbound at the Gene Snyder leaves one woman dead.
LMPD's Dwight Mitchell said the Traffic Unit responded to crash on I-65 SB at I-265 around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Police said a woman lost control of her car for an unknown reason and struck the median wall. The car continued southbound and struck another vehicle towing a trailer.
Mitchell said the woman died at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.
The LMPD Traffic Unit will continue its investigation.
All lanes of I-65 Southbound were closed for some time on Saturday. Southbound traffic was being diverted to I-265.
