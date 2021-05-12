LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County woman has died after her vehicle crashed into two guardrails on I-64 in Frankfort.
Kentucky State Police responded to reports Tuesday of a reckless driver on the interstate, at the 55 mile marker, in between the Lawrenceburg and Versailles exits.
Police say they eventually found the car crashed on the side of the road.
KSP says 22-year-old Shyanne Adkins lost control of the car and hit a guardrail. Police say she then got back onto the interstate, rear-ended another vehicle and hit a second guardrail.
She was thrown from the car and died at the scene.
No one else was hurt.
