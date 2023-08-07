LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after crashing into a tree early Monday morning and being ejected from her vehicle.
The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Factory Lane near Fordham Park Drive, which is not far from The Paddock at Eastpoint. That's where officers from LMPD's Eighth Division responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to a news release.
Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was southbound on Factory Lane, when the female driver "lost control, veered across the roadway and onto the grassy shoulder. The vehicle continued traveling a short distance before striking a tree, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle."
The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
No other vehicles were involved. LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
