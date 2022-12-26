LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after the vehicle she was riding in crashed into a utility pole early Monday.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue, which is close to Louisville's Lynn Stadium. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the vehicle was southbound on Floyd Street "when the driver lost control and struck a utility pole."
The driver and the female passenger were both taken to University Hospital, where the passenger was later pronounced dead.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating, but "speed may have been a factor," Mitchell said in a written statement.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
