LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died early Monday after the car she was driving was hit by a tire that came off a pickup truck on Interstate 70 near Indianapolis.
It happened just before 8 a.m., according to a news release from Indiana State Police. Dispatchers received a 911 report of a crash off I-70 near the 77 mile marker. The caller said a vehicle in the eastbound lanes lost a wheel that crossed into westbound traffic and hit another vehicle, causing that vehicle to veer off the road and into a ditch before it crashed through a fence and overturned about 25 feet from a house.
Responding troopers arrived and found the severely damaged vehicle on its side, with "an unresponsive female inside," in a residential area near Corrill Street and Wyoming Street, which is on the north side of I-70, according to the release.
Emergency workers responded and rendered first aid, but the victim died at the scene. Troopers located the driver of the truck that lost the wheel on the east side of the interstate, along with the truck.
During the preliminary investigation, troopers determined the driver's side rear wheel broke off the Nissan pickup truck as it traveled on I-70 East. The wheel bounced over the median wall, and into the westbound lanes before hitting the upper windshield/roof area of the woman's vehicle, causing it to crash.
The impact collapsed the vehicle's windshield and roof.
The victim's name has not been released, but family members have been notified. The investigation is ongoing.
