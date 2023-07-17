LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after a crash near Louisville's Fairdale neighborhood earlier this month.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash happened Tuesday, July 11, at about 1:30 p.m., in the 1900 block of Outer Loop, near Grade Lane.
Ellis said a passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound on Outer Loop, when it hit another passenger vehicle on the driver's side door as it was pulling out from a business.
That driver, a woman, was taken to UofL Hospital life threatening injuries.
The woman died on Saturday, according to Ellis. She has not yet been publicly identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to UofL Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Updates on that patient's condition are not publicly available.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.