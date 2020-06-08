LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman has died in a crash with an ambulance.
Rose Grace was a passenger in a pickup truck that was struck by an ambulance on Saturday.
A Taylor County ambulance was driving on U.S. 68 near Lebanon Saturday morning, near Elk Run Road, when it crossed into another lane to avoid a rear-end crash with the pickup truck, according to police.
At that same time, the truck tried to make a left turn, and the two vehicles collided, according to officials.
Grace was pronounced dead at the scene.
