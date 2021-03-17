LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after a crash on Hikes Lane Wednesday morning.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash took place around 9:15 a.m. on Hikes Lane, near Furman Boulevard.
Police say the woman was driving of a passenger vehicle and was trying to cross Hikes Lane from a nearby parking lot. Her vehicle was hit on the driver's side by another vehicle traveling eastbound on Hikes Lane.
The driver of the crossing vehicle was taken to University Hospital where she died. Her name has not been released.
Hikes Lane was closed at Furman Boulevard after the crash while the LMPD Traffic Unit investigated.
