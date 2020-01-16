LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A woman has died after being rescued from a house fire in Floyds Knobs, Indiana.
Crews with the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District responded to a working fire at a home in the 3000 block of Evanna Court around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Firefighters entered the burning home and found a woman, 65-year-old Cynthia Schuler, inside. She was removed from the house and transported to Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana, where she died, according to an update from fire officials around 11 p.m. Thursday. A dog in the burning house also died, fire officials said.
The majority of the fire was extinguished around 7:44 p.m., according to a news release. The Georgetown Township Fire Protection District and the Greenville Township Fire Protection District assisted in handling the fire.
