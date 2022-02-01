LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died on Tuesday when she was hit by a truck while walking in the parking lot of a Louisville Walmart.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident took place at 1 p.m. at the Walmart at 7100 Raggard Road, near Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
Mitchell said a woman was walking in the crosswalk of the parking lot when she was hit by the truck.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Mitchell. As of Tuesday afternoon, she had not been publicly identified.
Police say the driver of the truck stayed at the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.