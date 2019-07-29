LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana woman is suing Kentucky Kingdom, claiming she was hurt on a ride last year.
According to the lawsuit, Tamekah Anderson said she was one of 13 people who had to be evacuated from the splash ride Mile High Falls.
Last July, one of the boats got stuck against a safety rail. Anderson claims she was hurt when she was thrown forward when the ride malfunctioned.
She's seeking damages for past and future medical expenses.
Kentucky Kingdom added another safety feature to Mile High Falls after last year's incident.
