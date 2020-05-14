LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An Indiana woman convicted of killing three siblings at a bus stop wants her conviction dropped.
Alyssa Shepherd was convicted of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness in connection to the Oct. 2018 crash in Rochester, Indiana. Alivia Stahl, 9, and twin 6-year-old brothers Mason and Xzavier Ingle, were killed in the crash.
Shepherd claims she made an error in judgment, thinking the bright lights ahead of her were an oversized load, which was negligent.
Her lawyers argue that Indiana doesn't criminalize negligence, and that prosecutors didn't explain the difference between recklessness and negligence to the jury.
Shepherd is serving a four-year sentence.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.