LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning in the Russell neighborhood.
According to a news release, officers with the First Division responded to a shooting call around 1 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Madison Street, near South 26th Street. Upon arrival, police found a woman who had a gunshot wound to the hand.
She was taken to University Hospital with a non-life threatening injury, according to the release.
So far, police have no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip online.
