LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police detectives are investigating after a woman was found shot in a car on Cane Run Road on Wednesday afternoon.
According to a news release, it happened around 12:45 p.m. That's when officers from LMPD's 3rd Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 4900 block of Cane Run Road, near Cane Run Park and Rockford Lane. When officers arrived, they found "a female inside a vehicle that had been shot."
Images from the scene show a black Jeep Grand Cherokee in the parking lot of a Valero gas station with a child's car seat near it on the ground.
The victim was taken to University Hospital "in serious condition, but is expected to survive," according to the release.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
