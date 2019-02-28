LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was hit by a car and killed, as she tried to cross Cane Run Road on Thursday night.
Louisville Metro Police say the woman in her 40s was walking on Cane Run Road near Shanks Lane just after 8 p.m. A southbound car hit the woman, as she tried tried to cross the busy roadway outside of a crosswalk.
The woman died at University Hospital.
Police do not suspect that the driver was impaired.
Southbound lanes of Cane Run Road were closed for the investigation.
