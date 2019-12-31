LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 64 East near Hurstbourne.
Officers responded to the reported accident on I-64 East near the Watterson Expressway and Hurstbourne Parkway exit around 9 p.m., according to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
Police believe the woman was in an SUV traveling eastbound when she became involved in an argument with the driver. At some point, police say she jumped out of the vehicle and ran across the roadway, where she was hit by another vehicle.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are investigating whether or not she may have been drinking before the accident.
Both the driver of the SUV and the vehicle that hit the woman stayed at the scene. No one else was hurt and no charges are expected.
All lanes of I-64 East near the Hurstbourne Parkway exit were closed while police investigated and crews cleared the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
