LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road on Wednesday morning.
LMPD's 6th Division officers were called to the 4300 block of Bardstown Road near Fegenbush Lane around 6:30 a.m. on a report of a crash.
LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a release that a woman was in the middle of the roadway for unknown reasons, when she was hit by a car. LMPD said the driver of the car could not avoid hitting the victim.
The woman was taken to University Hospital where she died from her injuries. The driver of the car was not injured and remained on scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
