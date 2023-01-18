LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a hit and run crash in west Louisville early Wednesday that left a woman in critical condition.
It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Louis Coleman Drive and Dumesnil, according to a news release from LMPD. Witnesses told LMPD investigators a vehicle headed northbound on Louis Coleman Drive crossed into the southbound lanes of Louis Coleman Drive and drove "onto the sidewalk, on the west side of the street, and struck an adult female."
Police say the driver of the vehicle, which is believed to be stolen, ran away on foot after the crash.
The woman was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
This story may be updated.
