LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the Highlands, in the Belknap Neighborhood, a growing pile of chew toys is more than just a memorial to a late family pet, named Hannah. The memorial is a warning of a dangerous intersection: the intersection of Dundee Road and Wibben Avenue.
"My wife was simply walking our dog at about 9:30 at night after her work was over, and it's the normal walk that we take every night," said Ken Edwards.
Edwards says his wife and their dog were hit by a car Tuesday night in the crosswalk on Dundee.
"I had no idea what had happened to her or how seriously she was injured, so obviously, I was very, very worried about her," said Edwards, who was on a business trip in Boston at the time.
Edwards' wife was left with facial fractures, a fractured skull and a lacerated liver.
"What I was told by the eyewitness was when my wife was unconscious on the ground, Hannah crawled to her head and kind of wrapped her body around my wife's head to comfort her," Edwards said.
The dog died later that night.
Now, as Edwards' wife heals and the community remember the dog, he and others want change.
"We've long been concerned about this intersection," Edwards said. "There is no paint, and there are always many rolling stops at this intersection. Many individuals go too fast."
Kim Traylor, a professional dog-walker, agrees.
"This intersection has blind spots, it's not marked, and a lot of people go through it, and it's not very well lit," she said.
She and Edwards hope the city will do something before another accident here.
"I do not blame anyone for these accidents," Edwards said. "All we should do is learn romr them."
Traylor says she's reached out to Councilman Brandon Coan who told her he'll ask a city engineer to inspect this intersection to see if something can be done.
