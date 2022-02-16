LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in east Louisville over the weekend.
Laikin Shrader, 22, was identified as the victim of a crash that happened early Sunday morning near Norton Commons. Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 8600 block of Wolf Pen Branch Road.
Police said the car ran off the road, hit a tree and caught fire. It was not known on Sunday why the car went off the road.
Shrader, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene.
