LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A woman is in critical condition after getting hit by a vehicle owned by the city of Hillview, Kentucky.
The accident occurred Thursday in the parking lot of the Shepherd's Crossing Shopping Plaza in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.
Maj. Michael O'Donnell with the Shepherdsville Police Department said a City of Hillview Public Works vehicle hit a woman, who was then taken to University Hospital in Louisville.
The woman is currently in critical condition, O'Donnell said Friday morning. The incident is still under investigation, but no charges are expected.
