LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Sheriff's Department says a woman jumped into a freezing pond to save a man after his car drove into the water.
It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday off State Road 62.
Police aren't sure what caused the man to go off the road, but say a woman in her late 60s saw the car go into the pond and jumped in to save the driver.
The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Police say both the man and his rescuer are expected to recover.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.