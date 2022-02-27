LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed and a 5-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in a shooting near the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.
LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the shooting in the 4100 block of Quiet Way, which is not far from Poplar Level Road, around 4 p.m. Sunday, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
Mitchell said the woman, who was in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 5-year-old boy was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, Mitchell said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting and did not have any suspects in custody as of Sunday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or report it anonymously here.
