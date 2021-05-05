LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed, and six others were injured by what investigators in southern Indiana believe could be carbon monoxide poisoning.
Early Wednesday, deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office were called to a home on Charlestown Road, near Mount Tabor Road, on the report of a medical emergency, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. At the scene, the deputies were told a gasoline-powered generator was being used inside of the home without proper ventilator or air flow.
Lexington resident Terri Hart, 51, was pronounced dead at the home, according to the sheriff's office. Four others, a 23-year-old, a 6-year-old, a 4-year-old and a 3-month-old, were taken to the hospital to be treated for medical issues. Their conditions are not known.
Two other adults were treated at the scene but did not have to be transported to the hospital.
Although an autopsy and toxicology are pending, investigators believe there is "a possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning," the sheriff's office said in its Facebook post.
Authorities do not believe foul play was involved. The incident is being treated as "a non-criminal death investigation," the Facebook post says.
