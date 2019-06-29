LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after a crash near an Oldham County intersection.
Oldham County Police Major Neil Johnson said the crash happened near the intersection of Kentucky 22 and Kentucky 329 in Crestwood just after 9 a.m. Saturday.
Police say their preliminary investigation shows a 2001 Nissan Quest was driving south on KY 329 when it crossed into the northbound lane, hitting a 1999 Toyota Tacoma.
The driver of the Tacoma was transported to University Hospital in Louisville for treatment of minor injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The driver of the Nissan was killed in the crash, but police are not releasing her identity pending family notification.
Police say a third vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light of that intersection suffered "incidental damage."
Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash.
No other information was immediately available.
Oldham County Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call them at 502-222-1300.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.