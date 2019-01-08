LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a Meade County woman has died after a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday.
The woman has been identified as 58-year-old Judy Smith, of Irvington, Kentucky, according to a news release.
Authorities say the crash happened on US 31W around 5:15 p.m.
According to officials, the investigation showed that a 2016 Chrysler 200 was headed north on US 31W, while Smith was traveling south in a 2016 Kia Forte. Police say for unknown reasons, the Chrysler 200 crossed the center line into the southbound lane and went into the path of Smith's vehicle.
Smith was flown to U of L Hospital where she died from her injuries.
Authorities say the driver of the Chrysler 200 was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
