LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after a three vehicle crash in Scottsburg, Indiana.
In a release, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls says the crash happened at the intersection of State Road 56 and Slab Road about 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
A crash reconstruction team believes the driver of a black Equinox was slowing to make a turn from SR 56 to Slab Road, when a white Saturn failed to slow down and went into the oncoming lane to avoid hitting the Equinox from behind. When the Saturn went into the other lane, it hit a blue Highlander head-on.
The Highlander drove off the road and came to a stop, but the Saturday spun and hit the black Equinox before it stopped in the roadway.
The driver of the Highlander, Beth A. Senatore, 64, of Scottsburg, died at the scene.
The driver of the Saturn was taken by ambulance to Scott Memorial Hospital and later to the University of Louisville Hospital. The driver of the black Equinox was transported to Scott Memorial Hospital. Police have not released the condition of either driver.
Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, but toxicology reports are pending. There is no information on any possible citations or charges.
