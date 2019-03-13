BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office says a woman has died after a single-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday morning.
According to a release, the crash happened on KY Hwy 44 at Watergate Road.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office received a call about the crash around 11 a.m.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Ranger was traveling east, when the vehicle left the road for an unknown reason. The vehicle then went airborne and hit a utility pole.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The area was shut down for about two hours while police investigated.
The woman's name has not been released.
