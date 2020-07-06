LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed early Monday morning in a crash near Churchill Downs.
The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Haywood Avenue and S. 5th Street.
The driver of one vehicle was speeding on Haywood Avenue when it collided with another vehicle in the intersection of S. 5th Street, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. The force of the collision caused female driver to be ejected from her vehicle, said Mitchell. She was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, according to LMPD.
The driver of the first car was not seriously hurt. Police have said whether the driver will face charges.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
