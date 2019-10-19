LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Washington County, Indiana, are investigating an early morning crash that killed a woman.
The crash was reported around 2:35 a.m. Saturday on Franklin Church Road, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page.
Police said Stephany Thurman, 33, of Pekin, Indiana, drove her 2003 Dodge Durango off the west side of the roadway. According to the department's Facebook page, the car then crossed the roadway again and went off the east side, where it flipped over. It's not clear what caused Thurman to lose control.
Thurman was not wearing a seatbelt and died from head trauma, police said, while the car's passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, did not appear to be injured.
