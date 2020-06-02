CORYDON, ind. (WDRB) – Police said a woman was killed in a head-on collision in Corydon, Indiana, Monday night, and a teen was seriously injured.
The woman was northbound in the southbound lanes of state Route 135, between state Routes 62 and 337 at about 9:30 p.m. when she struck the teenager's vehicle head-on, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
The adult, who was not named, died shortly after being taken from the scene. The teen was airlifted with serious injuries but was in stable condition, according to police. Neither driver wore a seat belt, police said.
"We ask that you keep both families in your thoughts and prayers," the department said in a Facebook post.
