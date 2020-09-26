LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed in a head-on crash on Blankenbaker Parkway late Friday night.
The crash happened sometime after 10 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Blankenbaker, which is near Locust Grove.
A woman, identified Saturday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as Esperanza Santiago, 21, was driving south on Blankenbaker in the northbound lanes, according to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
A witness to the crash said Santiago passed them in the left lane going the wrong direction and crashed into another vehicle head-on, according to LMPD.
Santiago was taken to University Hospital, where she later died. Police said she was not wearing her seatbelt.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with what police said were minor injuries.
No other information was immediately available.
