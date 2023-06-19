LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A woman was was hit and killed on South 3rd Street and Southland Boulevard early Monday morning.
Louisville Metro Police said in a release that officers responded to the call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 6:15 a.m. on 3rd Street and Southland Boulevard.
Police said a woman crossing the road was hit by an unknown vehicle that was southbound on 3rd Street.
She was taken to the hospital where she died.
The driver of the vehicle took left the scene. Police have not released a description of the vehicle. No arrests have been made.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
