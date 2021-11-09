LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died Tuesday morning after being hit by a car on Indian Trail, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff says officers were sent to the 4700 block of Indian Trial at 12:33 a.m. on reports of a woman walking in the middle of the road. That's near Newburg Middle School.
Around 12:45 a.m., Ruoff says new reports came in saying the woman was hit by a light blue or gray car and the driver drove away from the scene.
The woman was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died.
This story may be updated with additional information.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.