LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after being hit by two vehicles on Bardstown Road on Thursday morning.
In a release, a Louisville Metro Police spokesman says officers were called just before 3 a.m. on a report of a person lying in the road on Bardstown Road near Meadow Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a woman in the roadway. Police believe she was crossing Bardstown Road, when she was hit by a car. Witnesses told police they saw the woman hit by a second vehicle while she was in the road.
The woman died at University Hospital.
Police say the woman was wearing dark clothes, lighting in the area was poor, and the woman was not crossing at an intersection.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
