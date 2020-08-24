LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed after a hit and run on Breckenridge Lane Sunday night.
Around 10:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Breckenridge Lane, not far from the Watterson Expressway. LMPD says a woman in her 20s or 30s was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle involved left the scene and police do not have a description of the vehicle.
North and southbound lanes on Breckenridge Lane will be closed for several hours while the LMPD Traffic Unit investigates. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
